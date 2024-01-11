WA State One of Worst in US for Homeless Rates–Where Are We?

According to data from a newly-released Federal study, WA state ranks among the worst in the nation when it comes to homeless rates.

Homeless issue rapidly spreading, not just in Puget Sound area anymore

A number of years ago, when the Mayor of Seattle was Ed Murray, the Puget Sound region began to see homeless camps spring up, especially after he declared Seattle to be a sanctuary city.

Now, Federal data shows WA state ranks 6th worst in the US. The US Department of Housing and Urban Development's annual study shows our homeless rate is 36 people out of every 10,000 persons. That amounts to an increase of 27 percent over the 2019 rate, which was 28.3 per 10,000 according to Axois Seattle and the study.

The nationwide homeless rate now sits at 20 persons for every 10,000. That's a rise of 18 percent.

According to the data, nearly half of the homeless are in the King County area, with roughly 14,000 of the state's documented 28,036 persons in that area.

Washington D.C. had a rate of 73. per 10,000, New York's rate is 53 for every 10K. The rates in CA and Oregon are 46.5 and 47.5 respectively. Hawaii was 43.2 for every 10,000 persons.

Some groups say these numbers could be low estimate, due to the difficulty of tracking and locating all people how are considered homeless.

