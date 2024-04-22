These Are the Best Times To Shop at Costco in Washington State

What Are The Best Times To Shop At Costco In Washington State?

My wife and I went to Costco in Kennewick over the weekend and it seemed like a madhouse.

You'll Be Surprised At When The Best Time To Shop Costco Is, Take A Guess

We shop at Costco because you can get great deals and bulk buys but the place is normally packed out. There was even a recent Reddit thread about when the best time to hit up Costco is:

If you want to avoid the chaos and make your shopping experience more enjoyable, it's important to know when the best times to shop at Costco are.

According to delish.com, the ideal days to shop at Costco are Tuesday through Thursday, between 1 and 4 p.m.

But what about weekends?

Shopping during the week at Costco can be a game-changer when it comes to avoiding crowds.

Costco Profits Rise In Weak Economy Getty Images loading...

Most people tend to do their grocery shopping on weekends or after work hours during the week, so going mid-week in the early afternoon can help you beat the rush.

This is especially true for larger cities like Seattle or Bellevue where traffic can be a nightmare during peak hours.

Get our free mobile app

By going on a Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday between 1 and 4 p.m., you'll likely have shorter lines at checkout and more space to navigate aisles.

If weekdays don't work for your schedule and you need to shop on the weekend, fear not, here's what you can do:

Delish.com recommends going in late afternoon on Saturdays and Sundays as this tends to be less crowded than earlier in the day.

FILE PHOTO Costco Profits Rise In Weak Economy Getty Images loading...

Many people opt for an early start on weekends which means that by late afternoon, crowds may have thinned out slightly.

Another tip for making your trip to Costco more efficient is knowing when new shipments arrive. Typically, stores receive new shipments throughout the week with Mondays being a common restocking day.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

If you want first dibs on fresh produce or popular items that often sell out quickly, aim for mid-week days like Tuesday or Wednesday when stores are fully stocked from recent deliveries.

Another tip is planning ahead by creating a list before heading into the store so you can avoid wandering aimlessly through aisles and potentially overspending on items you don't need.

So hopefully these few tips will help you navigate Costco a little better on the weekends.

My wife doesn't seem phased by the crowds but I'm more likely to take delish.com's advice and do my shopping at another time.