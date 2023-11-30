WA, New York, Go After Idaho’s Transgender Bathroom Law

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson, and New York AG Letitia James are leading a group of 21 states who are arguing against Idaho's new bathroom transgender law.

Idaho's law prohibits school students from using any bathroom they choose

Idaho Senate Bill 1000 categorically prohibits transgender students from using the facilities they identify with, and allows students to sue schools for up to $5,000 for each instance when they find a transgender student in a facility banned by law.

Ferguson, in a release Thursday, claims in WA, there are no instances of students being harassed by transgender students. He and the other State's AG's claim it is discriminatory.

According to Ferguson's release:

"A seventh-grade transgender girl and the Boise High School Sexuality and Gender Alliance (SAGA), whose president is a transgender high school senior, challenged the law in federal court in Idaho in July."

That Federal suit is why Ferguson and the other AG's chose to support the legal action.

According to the AG's office, the other states who are arguing against the law include:

"California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawai‘i, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont and Washington, D.C."

WA schools are required to allow students to use the bathroom of the gender they identify with, and schools are required to provide a facility for students who may request more privacy from both male and female persons.