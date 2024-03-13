The Best ‘Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives’ Restaurant in Washington State

Discover Guy Fieri's #1 New Pick For Best Restaurant In Washington State

We love Guy Fieri in Washington State especially since he's been to our state multiple times and featured a trove of great diners, drive-ins, and dives.



What's The #1 Place In Washington State To Get Soul Food?

Fieri has even been to the Tri-Cities proving that not only big-city eats but small-town eats can make his famous show. Washington State has a new #1 pick!

So a brand new list of great places has been released of Guy Fieri's picks from 'Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives' and Prevention.com has featured their #1 pick from each state and Washington State is included.

If you are looking for great eats, this was Prevention.com's #1 pick for the best 'Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives' in Washington State:

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives Washington State Pick: Southern Kitchen

Located in Tacoma Washington at 1716, Southern Kitchen is known for its soul food and comfort food offerings.

They are best known for southern fried chicken, catfish, cornbread stuffing, fried okra, macaroni & cheese, peach cobbler, bread pudding, strawberry and mango lemonade.



YUMMY!

So if you've been thinking about a road trip this summer, why not take the advice of Guy Fieri and head over to Tacoma to check out Southern Kitchen? If you are headed to Oregon, Pine State Biscuits is the place to check out.

Have you discovered a great place to eat that should be on Guy Fieri's list, I'd love to hear about them for a future article - feel free to share those experiences in the comments below.

