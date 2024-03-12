Washington State Patrol: 3 Hospitalized After Crash Near Spokane

The scary-looking accident just north of Spokane sent all 3 people involved to the hospital.

3 Sent to Hospital After Crash on US-2

Monday afternoon on March 11, 2024, the Washington State Patrol responded to a t-bone collision between a black-colored Lincoln and a red Chevy truck. A report released by the Washington State Patrol after the crash says vehicle 1 was traveling on Oregon Road and stopped at a stop sign to turn onto US-2. Vehicle 2 was driving northbound on US-2 and approaching the intersection when vehicle 1 pulled out in front of vehicle 2. You can tell from the photos that the Lincoln was struck in the passenger side front and the red Chevy was struck from the front, showing the Lincoln was the vehicle at fault.

The Driver of Lincoln Has Charges Pending Investigation

The report says the driver of the Lincoln, identified as 85-year-old William Brooks, could be facing charges for failure to yield to the right of way and was transported to Sacred Heart for his injuries. The other passenger in the Lincoln, 85-year-old Patricia Casarez, was also transported to Sacred Heart Medical Center with the driver of the red Chevy identified as 67-year-old Shannon Mossman from Newport, Washington. Both vehicles were totaled in the crash and the condition of all 3 involved is still unknown at this time.

