Oregon’s Amazing Wooden Shoe Tulip Festival is Worth the Drive
40th Annual 2024 Wooden Shoe Tulip Festival
Runs March 22nd through May 5th
An AWESOME time for the family!
Spring officially arrives on March 19th and an amazing festival begins days later.
The 2024 Wooden Shoe Tulip Festival is an annual event featuring acres of breathtaking, beautiful blooming tulip fields. The Wooden Shoe Tulip Farm is located in Woodburn, Oregon. The 40th Annual Tulip Festival runs from March 22nd through May 5th, open daily, rain or shine.
When is the best time to visit the Wooden Shoe Tulip Festival?
Because tulips are sensitive to weather, the best time to visit is when the ground has thawed. Generally at the end of March and later in April when the ground gets warmer are the best times to view millions of tulips in bloom (Peak bloom is estimated to be the first two weeks of April).
The Wooden Shoe Tulip Festival is pet-friendly.
Friendly dogs and other animals are welcome on leashes, we just ask that you clean up after your pet. Many families choose to bring their dog and other animals, so consider if your pet is able to be around others.
Hot Air Balloons and specialty events are planned for this year's event.
Tethered hot air balloon rides are offered by Portland Rose Balloons, weather permitting. The balloon rides are offered Thursday through Sunday from 9:30 am - 4:30 pm. Wine tours, farm tours, wooden shoe making classes, and a floral design workshop are available.
For tickets and more information, go HERE.
