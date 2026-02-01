Runaway Teen Driver in Stolen Car Caught Near Richland After Crash

Benton County Deputies were able to capture a runaway teen suspect.

The Teen was Driving a Stolen Car

The BCSO reports they attempted to pull over a vehicle that was driving recklessly near Keene and Bombing Range Road near West Richland early Saturday morning.

However, the driver fled from the pursuing Officer, but then lost control and crashed near Duportail.

The driver and his female passenger fled the car, she was located with the help of a drone. The teen male driver was later found hiding in a bush.

Both youth were found to have been as reported active runaways. The vehicle was stolen, and had been fitted with a different set of stolen plates.

The female was released to a parent and could be facing charges, the male teen was arrested and is facing multiple counts.