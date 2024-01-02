Suspects Sought in Spendy Store Scooter Theft in Kennewick

Kennewick Police are seeking to ID these two suspects, accused of wheeling off with a motorized shopping scooter over the weekend.

Suspects drove electric shopping scooter off the lot

Police did not reveal what store the shopping scooter was taken from, but said the man and woman were involved. It appears the store may have been the Ranch and Home on Columbia Center Boulevard.

It appears to be the type of model used to help people who have difficulty walking navigate the store. Anyone who may have information is urged to call (509)-628-0333. All leads can be confidential.

These scooters are not inexpensive, depending on the make and model, their prices can range anywhere from $500 to nearly $2,000.