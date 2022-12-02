Suspects Nabbed After Rural Adams County Theft Spree

Two of three rural burglary suspects are in the Adams County Jail in Ritzville following a burglary spree in rural Adams County.

Suspects even stole parts off of vehicles

Shortly after 4 PM Thursday, December 1st. Deputies were alerted to the 1200 block of N. Hoefel Road for a report of burglaries in progress. The location is about 12 miles west of Ritzville, and just south of Interstate 90. It's a very rural area, but is populated by a number of farms with buildings, shops, warehouses and a few homes.

Upon arrival, Deputies said one of the male suspects ran off, and was not able to be captured, but a man and woman suspect remained. ACSO officers said the suspects had broken into multiple farm shops and a residence in the area, and parts were taken off multiple vehicles, which were also damaged by the suspects.

According to the ACSO, the suspects are facing multiple charges. The ACSO said:

"Deputies took Stuart Lee McKenney DOB 02/05/90 of Ritzville, and Shaline Ann Stoyak DOB 09/04/85 of Ritzville into custody for suspicion of Burglary 2nd Degree, Residential Burglary, Malicious Mischief 2nd Degree, and Vehicle Prowl 2nd Degree."

The search for the other male suspect continues. The Grant County Sheriff's Office and Washington State Patrol assisted in the investigation, which the ACSO says is still ongoing.