Suspect Charged in 2021 Death of 2-Month-Old Kennewick Infant

A 41-year-old Kennewick man is in custody related to the death of a 2-month-old baby.

Officers arrest suspect after investigation

Kennewick Police and EMS were called to an apartment complex in the 4300 block of West Hood on September 14th, 2021 around 6:38 AM.

A 2-month-old female infant had stopped breathing. Despite extensive lifesaving efforts by Kennewick Fire Department EMS, the child could not be saved and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The focus of the investigation began to center on 41-year-old Timothy P. Barnett, whom police said was caring for the child at that time.

The investigation included an autopsy of the baby, and consulting with multiple medical professionals. The result of the investigation led to charges being filed, and a nationwide extradition alert was issued for Barnett.

Monday, October 9th, he was located in Kennewick and was arrested without incident. He is now in the Benton County Jail facing 2nd Degree Manslaughter charges. No other details have been released.

The investigation continues.