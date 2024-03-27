Surprise! Mesa Homeowner Finds Old TNT On Property

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office and a Mesa area landowner had a surprise Tuesday morning.

Richland Bomb Squad called to location over TNT

The FCSO reports a landowner near Mesa was cleaning up their property when they came across a box containing at least four old sticks of TNT.

The FCSO said the homeowner immediately notified authorities, and Franklin County called in the Richland Bomb Squad, who safely disposed of the explosives.

Most likely, the sticks were there for a very long time, they are often used in tree stump removal in remote areas. A typical stick of TNT can blow out a 12-inch tree stump out of the ground.

Authorities did not say how old the sticks were, or what they had been purposed for, but they did remind citizens if they ever come across anything that looks like an explosive device (including dynamite or TNT) to call law enforcement immediately.