3 Secrets to Successful Driving in Tri-Cities Snow & Rain

In case you haven't seen or heard, we've got rain and snow to deal with.

via GIPHY

Twitter-WSP Trooper Chris Thorson

In Tri-Cities, temperatures are high enough, (40's) that it's currently rain. However, that could change Wednesday overnight, as the temperature is expected to plummet to a low of 25-degrees. That means slick roads are possible. Heck, rain makes roads slick and difficult to drive.

What are the 3 secrets to successful driving in snow & rain?

Canva

A

One more tip. Pack your patience. Keep your cool. Drive defensively. Be safe out there.

