Idahoans Looking For Snow, Rain

With many farmers already thinking about the New Year, and what 2023 holds in store for their crop, their livestock and their operation, why should water be any different? Producers across southern Idaho are very hopeful this coming winter will be a cool one with a lot of rain and snow to replenish aquifers. Terrell Sorensen with University of Idaho Extension in Power County said the growing season emptied nearly ever reservoir in his area.

“So, we're starting from about Ground Zero. Yeah, it was a it was a tough long water season, we had a very dry October. It was very mild from living standpoint, and it was almost perfect 70 degrees and 40 at night, and that gave us a nearly perfect season for harvest.”

Sorensen said when looking at what led to such a challenging situation, it's important to look not only at the current year, but previous year to determine just what happened.

“2021 was really a tough year for us, that's when we just didn't have you know, very little precipitation. And on top of that, we had a really hot summer all year! 2022 wasn't bad, we had a really cool spring and then July just turned you know. July and August were just hot it wasn't super-hot, but you know every day was kind of just hot.”

Sorensen, who served as district manager of Falls Irrigation in American Falls for more than 25 years, says he’s hopefully the grip of La Niña will lessen as the year comes to an end, so the PNW will see additional rain and snow showers.

