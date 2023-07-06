Accused Idaho Killer Wins Right To Look At Police Training

A small victory for accused murder suspect Bryan Kohberger. His attorney's this week were successful in convincing a judge to grant Kohberger's request to look at training records of three police Officers.

WILL ATTORNEYS CALL INTO QUESTION INVESTIGATIVE TECHNIQUES?

The Officers collected evidence in the November, 2022 fatal stabbings of four University of Idaho students. Kohberger's attorneys say they want information what methods were used to collect evidence and other information.

THE ATTACKS HAPPENED IN NOVEMBER OF 2022

The attack was reported on the morning of November 13, 2022. Killed were University of Idaho students 21-year-old Kaylee Goncalves, 21-year-old Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin who were both 20-years-old. The Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson says If convicted Kohberger will face the death penalty.

WILL THE MURDER HOME BE DEMOLISHED BEFORE THE TRIAL?

There's also a lot of talk about demolishing the house where the murders happened. An attorney for three of the families says demolition should be delayed until Kohberger goes on trial. They contend it should be preserved for the jury in case they want to physically walk through the scene of the crime.

THE HOME WAS DONATED TO THE SCHOOL

Officials with the University of Idaho say the owner of the off campus rental home donated the home to the school. School officials announced shortly after acquired home that they have plans for demolition. Attempts continue to try and stop the demolition before the trial starts in October.

