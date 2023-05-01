One Woman is Dead and Her killer is Charged in Yakima Court

A man from Moxee arrested for strangulation death of a 63-year-old woman in Moxee was charged with First Degree Murder in Yakima County Superior Court Monday.

POLICE SAY THE KILLER HUNTED THE INTERNET FOR HIS VICTIM

25-year old David Montes is being held in the Yakima County jail. Prosecutors say Montes lured 63-year-old Santos Gloria Reyes to his Moxee home on Duffield Road on April 14. Authorities say after inviting her in his home he quickly attacked her eventually strangling her until she died.

POLICE SAY THE SUSPECT CONFESSED TO THE CRIME



Police say Reyes was working for an escort service at the time of her death. Authorities say Montes was looking to kill another person when he started searching the escort service website. Montes told authorities shortly after Reyes arrived he attacked her and choked her until she died. Police say Montes then removed her clothing and wrapped her in plastic and placed her body in the back seat of his vehicle until he called authorities to confess on Saturday. He was then taken into custody.

AN AUTOPSY SHOWS REYES DIED FROM STRANGULTION

Montes is being held in the Yakima County jail as the investigation continues.

Bail has been set at $1 million.

Authorities say Montes had no prior convictions and had spent time in state mental hospitals. But authorities say there is no evidence Montes was in any kind of mental state when the murder happened. They say Montes was drunk at the time of his arrest.

