DNA Match Links Yakima Killer To Victim in 2020 Murder

A murder suspect, wanted by Yakima Police for more than three years is now in custody. A DNA match has linked 21-year-old Timothy Harrison to the death of 58-year-old Linda Berukoff, who was found dead in the 800 block of North Front Street in January of 2020. Police say she was beaten to death.

THE SUSPECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A DNA MATCH

Harrison's DNA was linked to evidence found at the scene of the crime. The DNA match was made in February. Harrison was in prison on a five year sentence on another matter when the DNA match happened. After being transferred from prison Harrison made an appearance in Yakima County Superior Court Thursday on a charge of first-degree-murder. He's currently being held in the Yakima County jail even though he is still a state prison inmate.

FAMILY MEMBERS SAY THE VICTIM DEALT WITH MENTAL ILLNESS

Berukoff family members say she dealt with mental illness and homelessness before her death. Harrison is being held on $500,000 bail despite being a state prison inmate.

THE COUNTY PROSECUTOR IS STILL DECIDING TWO BIG HOMICIDE CASES

Yakima County Prosecutor, Joe Brusic, is still in the process of making a charging decision in a case of a man killed at a dog park in Yakima on February 5th. 22-year-old Daniel Ortega was killed at the park after police say he was "acting erratically and harassing a 28-year-old man and his son." Police say the man asked Ortega to leave them alone, but when Ortega wouldn't, the man fired his gun saying. The man alleged that he was protecting himself and his young son. Brusic is also set to make a charging decision in another shooting that was reported in Yakima on the same day.

THE SECOND SHOOTING HAPPENED AT A PRIVATE HOME



The other shooting on February 5th happened at a Beech Street home in Yakima. Agustin Tello, a 29-year-old resident of Yakima, died after police reported that he knocked on someone's door while carrying a gun. A fight started between the three men at the home, and one of the men grabbed a firearm and shot Tello, who later died in the back yard of the home. So far no charges have been filed in either of the cases.

