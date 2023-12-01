Study Reveals the Most Commonly Hacked Digital Passwords

According to a study shared by Journo Research, there are certain kinds of passwords that get hacked more easily, and often.

Many of these involve names, certain number sequences

Journo, or the Journalist's Research Department, is a company that provides data and research for a wide variety of story topics for writers, producers and others who work in news and information media around the world.

They shared a new study performed by the MXData exchange company, which provides businesses around the globe with what they call streamlined and secure data sharing.

The study reveals the most commonly used names, number combinations, and other information used to create passwords. Often, these are among the list of the most hacked passwords.

The most common names used as, or part of a password, are (1-5) Michael, Daniel, Ashley, Jessica, and Charlie.

For websites that also require numeric values (numbers) or a value (word) as part of a password, the most common sequences are '123456,' '123456789,' '111111,' 'password,' 'qwerty,' and 'abc123.'

Some of the top five years used as, or in passwords are (1-5) 2013, 2010, 1986, 1987, and 1989.

The most common sports names include (1-5) football, baseball, soccer, basketball, and hockey.

The most commonly used famous musical icons in passwords are (1-5) blink-182, 50 Cent, Eminem, Slipknot, and Metallica.

The most famous fictional characters found in Passwords are (1-5) Superman, batman, Wall-e, Hello Kitty, and Spongebob. As for weather seasons, the ranking is summer, winter, spring, and autumn.

Cyber hackers have become very skilled at running algorithms that try thousands of combinations in a very rapid pace. Knowing many people use these items listed as passwords, or portions of them makes it easier to hack, and increases the possibility.

Cyber experts suggest using passwords that contain unique words and number combinations, ones that might be only known to the user.