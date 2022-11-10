Son Accused of Running Over Mother With Car Near Moses Lake

The investigation continues, but Grant County Deputies say they believe alcohol was involved.

A man is accused of running over his mother with a car early Thursday

The GCSO says a 29-year-old man is in the Grant County jail after allegedly striking his mother with a vehicle in the early morning hours near Moses Lake.

Raymond Lee Surber was arrested shortly after Cheryl Lee Hall suffered numerous injuries. She was struck by a vehicle Surber was driving, he hit her so hard that the car sustained significant front-end and windshield damage.

Get our free mobile app

She was flown to Confluence Health Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee for treatment, and Surber was arrested shortly afterward.

Officials still trying to find out what triggered the incident

Surber is facing suspicion of vehicular assault, and the GCSO believes alcohol was a factor in the incident.