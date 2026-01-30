Tri-City Legislators Push Bills to Limit Sex Offender Home Locations

8th District Legislators House Reps April Connors, Stephanie Barnard, and Senator Matt Boehnke announced Thursday (January 29) they have introduced a series of bills designed to curb where group homes or housing can be located for sexually violent predators.

The legislation is in Response to the State granting a Less Restrictive Alternative house in Kennewick a half mile from an elementary school.

The legislators said the home appears to be slated to house at least five sexually violent predators, who have done their prison time and are now transitioning. It's located at Edison and 8th. Ave.

The bills include:

House Bill 2635 would require a SVP's supervising community corrections officer have a permanent work location within 50 miles of the Offender's placement.

House Bill 2654 would expand the buffer between schools, daycares, playgrounds, and other locations where children are present from 500 feet to half a mile.

House Bill 2655 would require any purchaser of property to provide written notification to the Sheriff, legislators, and city officials in advance if they intend to use the facility as a Less Restrictive Alternative housing unit for offenders. And, the notification must be done prior to the sale closing.

House Bill 2696 would require the LRA is owned and operated by the same person or persons responsible for providing or monitoring the offender's treatment. Rep. Barnard also introduced four bills that also address the issue. Her legislation targets distance, locations, proximity and other factors regarding children and such group homes.

Cities and Counties do not have any say in where the State (DSHS and Dept. of Corrections) chooses to locate such homes.

Rep. Connors released a statement that read in part:

"People are angry because they feel blindsided and forced to accept a proposed placement decision by the state without their consent."

The legislators praised the Kennewick and Tri-City Community for voicing their concerns and taking civil but power actions to oppose the plan.