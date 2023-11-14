Road Rage Incident Spills Over From Umatilla To Benton County

Road rage incident (BCSO) Road rage incident (BCSO) loading...

Benton County Sheriff's Deputies and authorities in Umatilla County continue to search for a pair of vehicles involved in a road rage incident.

The issue began near Umatilla, and spilled over to I-82 near Coffin Road

The distance covered at least 15 miles, and involved two vehicles. Monday night, BCSO Deputies were alerted about a possible road rage incident. After officers arrived near the Coffin Road exit off Interstate 82, they learned the situation apparently began near Umatilla.

The two vehicles crossed the Columbia River, then near Coffin Road both vehicles left the highway. At that point, someone in one of the vehicles waved a firearm at the other car.

When Deputies arrived at the Coffin Road location, they learned both vehicles had returned to Oregon. Deputies say the two vehicles have "ties" to each other, and one of them was reported stolen out of Umatilla County recently.

The investigation continues, no one was hurt during the incident.