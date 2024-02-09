In observance of Heart Healthy Month, Trios and Lourdes have collaborated to initiate a community-wide effort aimed at promoting cardiovascular well-being through a complimentary Heart Health screening event.

Complimentary Screenings, Educational Booths, and Engaging Activities

Lourdes Health and Trios Health will offer an array of complimentary screenings, accompanied by educational booths staffed by healthcare professionals who will address concerns related to heart health.

The free screening encompasses assessments of Body Mass Index (BMI), Blood Pressure, Finger Stick Blood Glucose Testing, Heart Rate, and Oxygen Saturation. Additionally, attendees will have access to informative booths showcasing Community Resources and hospital Services, Diabetes/Nutrition guidance, Hands-on CPR demonstrations facilitated by the Kennewick Fire Department, Heart Attack and Stroke Education, consultations with Cardiologists, and an opportunity to undergo a Heart Risk Assessment.

The event will also feature engaging activities such as fun giveaways, children's coloring activities, and a chance to win a heart health-themed basket.

Understanding the Alarming Toll of Cardiovascular Disease in the US

It is a sobering fact that cardiovascular disease claims a life every 33 seconds in the United States. In 2021 alone, approximately 695,000 individuals succumbed to heart disease, representing 1 in every 5 deaths. The economic impact of heart disease on the United States is staggering, amounting to about $239.9 billion annually (equivalent to roughly $740 per person in the US) between 2018 and 2019.

Lourdes Health and Trios Health extend an invitation to the community to participate in this initiative, fostering heart health awareness and embracing proactive measures for a healthier future. Regardless of age or background, Trios and Lourdes encourage all individuals to attend this event and prioritize their heart health.

The free Heart Health screening event is scheduled for Saturday, February 24, in the lobby of the Trios Care Center at Southridge, situated at 3730 Plaza Way, Kennewick, WA, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. No prior registration is necessary for attendance.

