Richland PD Reports Crime Rates Down 40 Percent Since 2022

According to data released by the Richland Police Department, the city's crime rates are down 40 percent compared to the first six months of 2022. The data compared January 1st through June 30th 2022 vs. 2023.

Richland rates drop significantly

16 categories were listed, and some of the reductions included:

Aggravated Assault-down 26 percent

Assault Domestic Violence-down 21 percent

Auto theft-down 51 percent

Burglary-down 32 percent

Collision-down 5 percent

Graffiti-down 10 percent

Homicide-stayed the same -3 deaths

Robbery-up 18 percent

Shoplifting-down 2 percent

Theft-down 35 percent

The overall rates combined are at a 40 percent reduction. Authorities say it's due to cooperation and efforts not just from RPD but also from the surrounding law enforcement agencies. They also said the RPD Street Crimes Division has contributed a lot to lowing the rates.

