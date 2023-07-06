Richland PD Reports Crime Rates Down 40 Percent Since 2022
According to data released by the Richland Police Department, the city's crime rates are down 40 percent compared to the first six months of 2022. The data compared January 1st through June 30th 2022 vs. 2023.
Richland rates drop significantly
16 categories were listed, and some of the reductions included:
- Aggravated Assault-down 26 percent
- Assault Domestic Violence-down 21 percent
- Auto theft-down 51 percent
- Burglary-down 32 percent
- Collision-down 5 percent
- Graffiti-down 10 percent
- Homicide-stayed the same -3 deaths
- Robbery-up 18 percent
- Shoplifting-down 2 percent
- Theft-down 35 percent
The overall rates combined are at a 40 percent reduction. Authorities say it's due to cooperation and efforts not just from RPD but also from the surrounding law enforcement agencies. They also said the RPD Street Crimes Division has contributed a lot to lowing the rates.
