Book Now to Visit Mount Rainier’s Paradise and Sunrise Corridors

• Reservations mandatory during peak times

• Reservations NOT needed outside of peak times

• Peak Times are 7 am to 3 pm

Did you know you need a reservation to visit the Paradise Corridor or Sunrise Corridor of Mount Rainier National Park? During peak times, reservations are REQUIRED.

Patti Banner Patti Banner loading...

If you didn't know, you do now. If you're planning to visit either corridor, you can make a reservation today.

• Reservations are required to visit the Paradise Corridor through the Nisqually or Stevens Canyon entrances from 7 am till 3pm between May 24th and September 2nd.

Destinations include Paradise, Cougar Rock Campground, Reflection Lakes, Longmire, Kautz Creek, Comet, Christine and Narada Falls, Bench/Snow Lake and Box Canyon. Pets are not permitted on any park trails. Drones are prohibited.

• Reservations are also mandatory for visitors to the Sunrise Corridor through the White River entrance from State Route 410 between 7 am and 3 pm, July 3rd through September 2nd.

Destinations include Sunrise, Sunrise Day Lodge, White River Campground, Summerland, Glacier Basin, and Owyhigh Lakes. Pets are not permitted on any park trails. Drones are prohibited.

Reservations for the corridors are NOT required outside of those hours.

Patti Banner Patti Banner loading...

What if you've already booked a reservation or permit?

Get our free mobile app

• Visitors with reservations at the National Park Inn in Longmire, Paradise Inn, or Cougar Rock Campground within the Paradise Corridor can use proof of their reservation for entry after 1:00 pm on the day of their reservation instead of using a timed entry reservation to gain access to the Paradise Corridor. See the FAQ page for details.

• Visitors who acquire a first-come first-served permit at White River Campground within the Sunrise Corridor can use their camping permit instead of using a timed entry reservation to gain access to the Sunrise Corridor. See the FAQ page for details.

• Visitors with Wilderness Permits or Special Use Permits can use their permits instead of using a timed entry reservation to gain access to the associated corridor of their permit. Check your permit carefully for instructions for your specific permit; access varies. See the FAQ page for details.

LOOK: Must-do activities at every national park St﻿acker lists the must-do activities at every national park ranked by the annual number of visitors. Gallery Credit: Angela Underwood

RANKED: Here are the most popular national parks To determine the most popular national parks in the United States, Stacker compiled data from the National Park Service on the number of recreational visits each site had in 2020. Keep reading to discover the 50 most popular national parks in the United States, in reverse order from #50 to #1. And be sure to check with individuals parks before you visit to find out about ongoing, pandemic-related safety precautions at www.nps.gov/coronavirus Gallery Credit: Hannah Lang