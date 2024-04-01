BCSO Warning Residents Not to Fall for Latest Phone and Text Scam

Here we go again. It's ANOTHER phone and text scam targeting local residents.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office has received a number of complaints from residents about a phone scam where the message or caller states that they're a captain with the Department calling or messaging about an URGENT matter. They also request funds to resolve the urgent civil matter.

Voicemail and text messages are requesting citizens return the call regarding an urgent matter and provide a phone number and extension. Citizens are returning the call, which leads to an automated response saying it is the Benton County Sheriff’s Office and to enter an extension, however it is a fraudulent automated response and phone tree.

Important to note: Law Enforcement will NEVER call or text you requesting money.

It doesn't happen. Law Enforcement Officers will NEVER call or text anyone for money regarding any situation. They will never call you about an outstanding warrant or any civil related matter and request payment. NEVER provide ANY personal banking or credit card information to any caller requesting cash.

If you receive a text message from an unknown sender, it could be a scammer trying to steal your personal information. They may provide a link to "claim your gift" or learn more about a tremendous offer. Never click the link. It could take you to a spoofed website that seems real, but it isn't. When you log in, the scammers could steal your username and password. If you believe a text is from a scammer, you can report it.

