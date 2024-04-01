Washington Lights Up Bridge Red in Support of Baltimore Collapse

You might have noticed this well-traveled Washington bridge lit up bright red, yellow, and white last Friday evening.

Washington Bridge Glowed in Maryland's Flag Colors Friday

The Washington State Department of Transportation changed the color of evening lighting on the SR-520 bridge last Friday. The change in colors was to show support for the people affected by the Baltimore, Maryland bridge collapse. The bridge lighting was changed to red, yellow, and white which are the 3 colors of the Maryland state flag. In a social media post on X, the Washington State Department of Transportation said, "Tonight, the @wsdot_520 bridge is lit red, yellow, and white- the colors of Maryland's flag. Our thoughts are with those injured, deceased & still missing along with the brave first responders and our colleagues at the Maryland DOT following Tuesday's bridge tragedy in Baltimore."

Do Not Be Alarmed by Red Lights on the SR-520 Bridge

There have been no announcements from the Washington State Department of Transportation on whether they will continue the lighting in support of the crews and lives lost in Baltimore. The yellow and white colors might be harder to spot making the large towers on the bridge look only red. The red colors could confuse or alarm drivers on the bridge thinking there might be an emergency.

