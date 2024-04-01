Cases of This Infectious Killer Increasing in Washington and U.S.

One of the deadliest bacterial infectious diseases worldwide is seeing a resurgence of cases in the United States and parts of Washington State. The World Health Organization said 1.3 million people worldwide died of tuberculosis, or TB, in 2022.

That's only behind Covid-19 and higher than HIV...and tuberculosis is curable. The number of cases of the disease nationwide in 2023 was the highest in a decade according to data from the CDC. Traditionally the U.S. has had one of the lowest TB rates globally. That began to change post COVID.

When Did Cases Start Going Up?

After 2020 case rates increased each year, with the numbers from 2023 showing a double digit increase from 2022. 9,615 cases were reported nationally, a sixteen percent jump from 2022. The case rate also went up from 2.5 in 2022 to 2.9 in 2023.

The last time more TB cases were reported was 2012, and that was in the midst of a nearly 30 year run of declines. Areas of Washington State have also seen an increase in cases. Statewide, cases went down from 2022 to 2023, one of only 10 States to see a drop. That wasn't the case in King County.

The Washington State Department of Health say an average of 4 cases per week of tuberculosis are reported in the State. Four Counties accounted for 79.2 % of all TB cases reported. Ten Counties reported increases in cases from 2022.

In 2023 Washington State made national news over a woman who continuously refused treatment for TB until she was order confined by a judge to undergo treatment for what is a communicable disease. Tuberculosis is dangerous, but it is curable...especially of caught in time.

How Do I Know If I Have TB?

The Mayo Clinic lists these as symptoms to be aware of regarding Primary tuberculosis which is the first stage:

Low fever.

Tiredness.

Cough.

These are the symptoms of Active Tuberculosis:

Cough.

Coughing up blood or mucus.

Chest pain.

Pain with breathing or coughing.

Fever.

Chills.

Night sweats.

Weight loss.

Not wanting to eat.

Tiredness.

Not feeling well in general.

If you experience any of those symptoms, get to an Urgent Care or Emergency Room for TB testing.