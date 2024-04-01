Another Country Artist Announced for 2024 Benton Franklin Fair

Who's Coming To The Benton Franklin Fair In 2024?

It's another concert announcement for the Benton Franklin Fair and this will make for the second country artist that'll be coming to the Tri-Cities in August.

Prepare yourself for an unforgettable night of country melodies beneath the twinkling stars as Josh Turner takes center stage at the Hayden Homes Summer Concert Series during the Benton Franklin Fair on August 22.

Josh Turner Is Coming To The 2024 Benton Franklin Fair And Rodeo

Immerse yourself in an evening adorned with timeless tunes such as "Your Man," "Hometown Girl," and "Long Black Train," as Josh Turner captivates us with his rich, soulful vocals and undeniable charisma.

Secure your tickets starting Friday, April 5, at 9 a.m. through online purchase only.

$30 Reserved Seating: Enjoy a designated chair in the grassy area.

$40 Fan Zone Tickets: Access the standing-room-only area near the stage.

$60 VIP: Relish the opportunity to mingle with friends or opt for a comfortable seat to savor the concert experience. VIP seating offers open seating arrangements.

CMA Fest 2023 - Day 4 Getty Images loading...

* Note that fair admission is required for all reserved seating options, whereas general admission is complimentary with fair entry.

To guarantee an authentic and seamless experience, The Benton Franklin Fair urges you to acquire your tickets exclusively on the Benton Franklin Fair website.