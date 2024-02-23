As you may know, I am not from Washington State; I am from Colorado. So, when I moved up here, I couldn't resist exploring Washington's best beaches, right? After a little Google search and discovering that the beach in Washington State is considered a road (well, a highway), I sped off for a fun weekend. Wanting to bring the family along, my mother insisted we drive her brand-new Dodge Challenger—heck, who am I to say no? After a long, enjoyable drive, just past Cape Disappointment (best name ever, by the way), we made it to beautiful Long Beach.

Seeing all the people having the time of their lives driving up and down the beach, I wanted to join in. I revved up the 376 HP V8 engine—cherry red with performance “slick” racing tires—and flew onto the beach, where I promptly sank... fast and deep into what could only be described as a slew of poorly made sandcastles and loose mounds of sand. You may ask, “Danny, do you feel bad about all those poor kids' sandcastles?” To that, I say no. They deserved it because they spent the next 45 minutes laughing at me, and rightly so.

Redemption on Washington's Shores: Unveiling the Best Beaches

Needless to say, I haven't had the best experience on Washington beaches, but I'm here to change that and inform you about some of the best beaches to check out—the unique, the fun, and the hidden gems.

Olympic Peninsula Wonders: From Forks to First Beach

From the iconic timber town of Forks to the captivating waves and sea stacks of First Beach in La Push, the Olympic Peninsula region is perfect for individuals in search of coastal adventures. Whether it's exploring the verdant Hoh Rain Forest or visiting the town immortalized by the Twilight Saga novels, this area offers diverse and memorable experiences.

Seabrook Serenity: A Panoramic Beach Escape

Situated in the charming Seabrook community, this expansive beach offers panoramic views of the coastline in both northern and southern directions. Given the community's elevation on a cliff, stairs lead down to the beach. Alternatively, for those seeking an easier path, the Gnome Trail provides a relatively flat walk to reach the delightful sandy shores. Whether you prefer packing a picnic and spending an afternoon or strolling down to witness a breathtaking sunset, it's an ideal location for both.

Beach 4: The Hidden Gem of Kalaloch

This is a less visited beach than its sister beaches near Kalaloch Lodge and Ruby Beach further north. It’s a long stretch of sand with scattered driftwood. At low tide, there are fascinating tide pools in the rock formations north of the footbridge where you may spot green anemones and vibrantly colored sea stars. This is also an excellent beach for surf perch fishing.



Ruby Beach: Where Driftwood Meets Dramatic Shores

Ruby Beach is often regarded as one of the most enchanting coastal spots on the Olympic Peninsula. Renowned for its abundance of driftwood, breathtaking sunsets, and rugged, untamed shores, this beach is a gem within the expansive Kalaloch area, offering nearly 20 miles of dramatic coastline for exploration. To the north, the beach is bordered by the mouth of the Hoh River, just a scenic 2-mile walk from the primary Ruby Beach access point. The coastline is adorned with numerous sea stacks, including notable features like Destruction Island and Abbey Island. Ruby Beach invites you to escape the bustling roads and immerse yourself in the secluded splendor of the Washington coast.

