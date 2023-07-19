Othello Man Arrested, Caught Half-Naked in Bed with 11-Year-Old

The Adams County Sheriff's Office reports a 32-year-old man is in the Adams County Jail on suspicion of residential burglary and attempted rape of a child charges.

Man was caught in bed with an 11-year-old, his pants halfway down

Wednesday, July 19th. Deputies responded to a home in the 600 block of Wagon Wheel Road near Othello in the early morning hours just after midnight. Deputies reported a woman at the home had gone to check on her child when she found the suspect, identified as Manual Trinidad-Ortiz in bed with the 11-year-old with his pants and underwear pulled halfway down and he was spooning, or lying up against, the child.

After an initial investigation and gathering information, Deputies were quickly able to identify and then locate Ortiz, who was taken to jail. He was located and captured not far from the home. Officials did not say if he broke in, or what led up to the incident.

The ACSO says due to the sensitive nature of the investigation, no further details will be released yet.