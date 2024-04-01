Nintendo to Lay Off Dozens of Tech Workers in Redmond

Ahead of a new product release coming in 2025, Nintendo plans to release 86 workers, beginning in May.

Workers to be let go from TEKSystems

The company is a staffing and consulting firm, and according to the Puget Sound Business Journal

"The layoffs, disclosed in a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification filed Tuesday with the state of Washington, will begin May 25. In an emailed statement through a spokesperson, Nintendo of America said it has reorganized its product testing."

Nintendo Redmond is a subsidiary of Nintendo Japan, and TEKSystems has headquarters in Andover, Maryland. They help firms with cloud systems, data analytics, brand strategies and more.

According to the Puget Sound Business Journal, this is the latest round of layoffs related to tech workers in the region:

"Nintendo joins the ranks of multiple local gaming companies that have laid off employees recently, including Bellevue-based Bungie and Bellevue-based Hidden Path Entertainment. Amazon, meanwhile, conducted two rounds of layoffs to its gaming division last year, including more than 180 employees in November. Seattle-based Threshold Games shut down completely in February."

The workers will be given severance packages. The layoffs will begin in May.

.