New DNA Test Reveals ID of Another 1980’s Green River Victim

The King County Sheriff's Office has just released information from a new DNA test, and has conclusively confirmed the ID of another previously unidentified victim of the Green River Killer, Gary Ridgeway.

KCSO says a new DNA sequence test proved ID of 15-year-old girl.

The KCSO says Lori Anne Razpotnik lived with her family in Lewis County, but ran away from home in 1982, and was never seen by them again.

After filing missing person's reports with the family, the KCSO reported on December 30th of 1985, City of Auburn workers were called to an embankment located in the 2000 block of Mtn. View Drive SW. They were called about a car off the road that had gone down the hill, and at the scene, they found two sets of human bones.

They were not immediately identified and were referred to as Bones 16 and 17, sometime later as Victims 16 and 17.

Green River Killer Gary Ridgeway admitted to authorities in 2002 and 2003 he dumped two girls there but did not divulge their names. In 2016, Bones 16 was identified as being Sandra Majors.

The KCSO now says DNA testing, utilizing a saliva sample from Razpotnik's mother, was done at North Texas State University utilizing new cutting-edge testing.

Bones, or Victim 17, has now been positively identified as the 15-year-old Razpotnik.

In all, Ridgeway admitted to murdering 71 people, he was found guilty of 48, but officials believe there could have been as many as 90. They were between 1982 and 1998, and the majority of the victims were found along the Green River corridor in the Auburn area of WA, some alongside heavily traveled Highway 18.