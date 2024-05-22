Lost Your Bag? Which Airline Mishandles the Most Luggage?

Getty Images

If you travel, especially by air a lot, you've probably had bags or luggage lost. A new study reveals which airlines mishandle the most of your bags.

  New study shows 'worst' airlines

According to data released by My Baggage, there is a top ten list. My Baggage is a luggage shipping company that helps travelers' belongings get to where they need to be.

The study examined data from the US Department of Transport Air Travel Consumer Report between January 2021 and January 2024. By mishandled, they mainly refer to luggage being lost.

According to the data, the ten worst were:

Rank 

Company 

Total luggage enplaned 

Total luggage mishandled  

Luggage mishandled per 1,000 enplaned 

1 

 

American Airlines 

200,911,727  

1,750,009  

8.71  

2 

Envoy Air 

27,171,489  

224,236  

8.25  

3 

Republic Airways 

27,750,643  

194,667  

7.01  

4 

Alaska Airlines 

60,185,459  

402,781  

6.69  

5 

United Airlines 

144,882,284  

932,219  

6.43  

6 

PSA Airlines 

34,143,991  

207,060  

6.06  

7 

JetBlue Airways 

44,312,369  

251,388  

5.67  

8 

SkyWest Airlines 

83,196,475  

439,290  

5.28  

9 

Delta Airlines 

217,187,414  

1,107,525  

5.10  

10 

Spirit Airlines 

37,613,743  

185,610  

4.93  

Not only were suitcases included, but also wheelchairs, scooters, and other related devices. According to My Baggage:

"Data on the total number of bags, wheelchairs, and scooters enplaned from January 2021 to January 2024 was collected for each airline. This was then compared to the total number of bags, wheelchairs, and scooters reported as mishandled to get an overall rate of mishandled luggage per 1,000 items enplaned. This figure was used to determine the final ranking."

Maybe next time consider trying to get all of it in carry on?

Categories: Business, National News

