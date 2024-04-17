Kennewick Police Make Arrest in 2023 KaHS Drive-By Shooting

The original incident occurred in October of 2023, now Kennewick Police have made an arrest.

Drive-by shooting suspect arrested Tuesday

KPD Public Information Officer Commander Issac Merkl released information indicating that 20-year-old Cesar I. Villagrana of Pasco is in custody after being arrested Tuesday. He was located in Pasco.

Last October 12th, 2023, around 4:45 PM Officers were dispatched to one of the apartment complexes in the 700 block of North Arthur Street, right across from Kamiakin High School, about a shooting.

Multiple bullets fired at the building entered the walls of two occupied units, including one where some children were present. Fortunately, no one was hit, but staff and students from KaHS were outside on the athletic field less than 200 feet away for after-school sports practices.

The KPD Criminal Apprehension Team, or CAT, and Tri-City SWAT located Villagrana and arrested him, his mother, identified as 43-year-old: Juanita Espinoza was charged with Misdemeanor Failure to Supervise a Child. No other information has yet been released.