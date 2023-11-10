Kennewick Murder, Arson Suspect Found Guilty for April, 2023 Crimes

The Benton County Prosecutor's office and the Sheriff's Office announced Thursday a Kennewick man has been found guilty of murdering his wife.

The man fatally shot his wife in April 2023

Brian Lynn Wilcox was found guilty of 2nd Degree Murder and 1st Degree Arson by a Benton County jury on Wednesday.

Back on April 25th, around 10::30 AM, BCSO Deputies responded to a report of a suspicious house fire in Kennewick at 1405 Elm Street.

Deputies were told by Wilcox's son Jerry that a blue Chevy Cobalt parked on the street was his father's but is was strange because he never parked there before. Jerry Wilcox tried but was unable to contact Brian or his wife Kathy.

Later, investigators found her dead inside the home, she had been fatally shot. The home smelled of gas, which investigators said was used to start the blaze. Two safes owned by the couple contained guns, said their son, but both were found empty.

Authorities obtained surveillance video showing Brian stopping by Bank of America on Kennewick Ave., then leaving. A nationwide alert was issued for him, and his deceased wife's SUV.

Suspect located in Oklahoma

On May 2nd, Benton County officials learned Brian was in Del City, Oklahoma, and authorities there were able to take him into custody. He was returned to Benton County where he was tried in July for the alleged murder and arson.

The Benton County Prosecutor's office said Thursday Wilcox was found guilty after a trial lasting a week and a half. He remains in jail until a date is set for his sentencing.