Surveillance Video Shows Espresso Intruder’s Entry and Capture in Kennewick

A Vivnt security camera captured the break-in at Kennewick espresso stand from early Thursday morning.

Kennewick Police responded to Burlesque and Brew at Edison and Metaline about a suspect who was breaking in. The alarm sounded, and B-B Management said Officers arrived with 9 minutes after getting the alarm.

The suspect, identified as Christopher McDonnell, initially refused to exit, but eventually Police convinced him to surrender. He's in the Benton County Jail on multiple charges.

According to information released by a company named Coggin Security, 60 percent of would-be burglars say the presence of a security camera (they see or identify one) is enough to scare them off to another target. And, 83 percent say they look for evidence of security systems before trying to gain entry.

(video courtesy of Burlesque Brew Vivnt via Facebook)