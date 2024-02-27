Is Mid-Columbia In For a ‘Low’ Water Irrigation Year?

The Kennewick Irrigation District says melting snow in the mountains the likely culprit.

Mid-Columbia headed for a low water year?

Based on information released by the KID, we could be looking at what's called a "low water" year for irrigation in the Columbia Basin. This is also being looked at by other area districts.

KID has released data from the major water sources most irrigators draw from. Snowfall in January and February was 79 and 68 percent of normal, which is not terrible, a bit low, but not severe. However, some warmer temps have melted some of that snow. KID says the current reservoir levels are as follows:

"January reservoir levels | Kachess - 22% full, Cle Elum - 21% full, Keechelus - 28% full, Bumping - 63% full, Rimrock - 40% full

February reservoir levels | Kachess - 27% full, Cle Elum - 30% full, Keechelus - 36% full, Bumping - 73% full, Rimrock - 54% full"

These are the Cascade Mountain lakes that supply much of our irrigation. KID says they will be getting their first official report in early March, and will have a better read on water reserves for the 2024 year.

You can get a look at drought and water level information from the KID by clicking here.

There is also information on drought conditions in our state on this website.