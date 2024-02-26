Mega-Merger Impacting Washington State and Oregon Imploding?

We've been keeping close tabs on the mega-merger announced in October of 2022 that would radically alter the landscape of grocery store ownership in Washington State and Oregon.

At that time Kroger and Albertson's announced their intent to merge, with hundreds of stores (over 130 in Washington State and roughly 80 in Oregon) in the mix of being retained or sold under the terms of the agreement.

As time has gone on, more opposition to the merger has grown. Lat month Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced his office filed a lawsuit to block the merger from going through.

Ferguson claimed in the suit that the merger would:

... severely limit shopping options for consumers and eliminate vital competition that keeps grocery prices low.

The deal has been opposed in other corners, namely by a pair unions that represent Kroger and Albertsons employees, the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union and the Teamsters union.

While Kroger and Albertson's have been trying to stay the course, by announcing investments in keeping prices low and selling off stores to other companies, the path has become increasingly bumpy. News breaking earlier today may be the final nail in the coffin.

The FTC has announced they will file a lawsuit to block the merger. Attorney Generals from nine States, including Oregon, have joined on the FTC's lawsuit. The FTC echoes many of the same concerns of decreasing competition and increasing food prices while believing the announced divestiture of stores doesn't go far enough.

On the heels of the FTC's announcement, Kroger released a statement disagreeing with the agency's assertion and claiming the merger will do exactly the opposite, while increasing competition with mega grocers Walmart, Costco, and Amazon.

A trial date for the two sides to litigate will be set in the coming weeks.