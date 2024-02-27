The Marcus Whitman Hotel in Walla Walla stands as the tallest building in town. This historic hotel was built in 1928 and is an iconic sentinel over the downtown area. It remains the tallest building in the modern era, thanks to a city ordinance stipulating that no building could surpass the height of the Marcus Whitman Hotel.

Famous Guests and Patrons at the Walla Walla Hotel

With its storied history, the hotel has welcomed its fair share of famous guests from the renowned wine region. Here's a glimpse at some notable individuals who have stayed at or patronized this charming downtown Walla Walla hotel.

Shirley Temple:

The beloved Hollywood child star visited Walla Walla in 1968 while campaigning for Republican candidates and stayed at the Marcus Whitman Hotel.

George "Superman" Reeves:

In May 1957, George Reeves, famous for his portrayal of Superman, delivered a speech at the Lions Club luncheon in the Marcus Whitman Hotel. Later, he headed to Milton-Freewater to meet and greet children at the annual Pea Festival.

Chuck Connors:

Renowned for his role in the 1950s TV series "The Rifleman," Chuck Connors visited Walla Walla in April 1960. His visit included speaking at a luncheon held at the Marcus Whitman Hotel, riding in the parade aboard the Walla Walla 59ers stagecoach, demonstrating his rifle handling skills, and appearing on stage at the Auto Show in the new Fairgrounds Expo building.

Louis Armstrong:

The influential jazz musician was a guest at the Whitman in 1960 when his band performed at the Frontier Days Fair.

President Dwight D. Eisenhower:

In September 1954, U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower spent a night at the Marcus Whitman Hotel during his trip to dedicate McNary Dam the following day.

President Lyndon B. Johnson:

Then-Vice President Lyndon B. Johnson flew from Walla Walla to Pasco to meet with state government officials for the dedication of the Ice Harbor Dam in 1962. LBJ was also a patron at the Whitman Hotel.

