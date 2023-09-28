Identify Released of Man Found Dead in Trailer in Mesa

Area where trailer was located, with dead man inside (Google street view) Area where trailer was located, with dead man inside (Google street view) loading...

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office and Coroner's office have released the identity of a man found dead inside a trailer on Wednesday, September 27th. This image shows the approximate area where the trailer was located.

The 53-year-old man will undergo an autopsy on Friday

Wednesday, the FCSO responded to a call about a man who was found dead inside a camping trailer in Mesa.

Get our free mobile app

Officers said the man, identified now as Robert Chervenell, was found inside the trailer, which was in a vacant lot between 104 and 106 1st. Ave. in Mesa.

Two persons of interest have been interviewed by Deputies, and no arrests have been reported. The investigation continues, an autopsy will be performed on Chervenell on Friday, according to the Franklin County Coroner's office.

No other information has been released.