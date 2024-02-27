Hermiston City Council Considering Marijuana Move

Monday evening, the Hermiston City Council held a workshop prior to their regular council meeting. to discuss and take input about recreational pot.

Hermiston officials eyeing possible tax revenue

Sources say officials are looking at potential tax revenue from recreational sales, but the purpose of the workshop was only to gather input from the public. Recreational pot has been legal in Oregon since 2015, but their law allowed local municipalities to pass their own bans.

Dozens of cities, especially in Eastern Oregon, have pot bans, including Elgin, Enterprise, Ione, Hermiston, LaGrande, Milton-Freewater, and all of Morrow County.

Oregon Department of Revenue officials say pot sales brought in over $80 million annually beginning in 2017.