Gov. Inslee Wants $941 Million Supplemental Budget for Environment

Flanked by some supporters, business leaders, and children, Gov. Inslee Monday revealed he wants to spend $941 million on a supplemental budget to fight climate change.

Inslee brings children forward before answering a reporter's question

According to The Center Square, much of the $941 million comes from the $1.5 billion dollars the state has already raked in from the carbon credit auctions which have raised WA gas prices well over $.50 cents per gallon.

Inslee's plan would reportedly include a $200 low-income family energy credit, more funding for electric buses, and other environmental expenditures.

Inslee took some criticism from a few media outlets when asked how the carbon credit auctions have raised gas prices and hurt working families, the Governor ushered several of the children to the front before answering.

He is also in support of proposed legislation that would have the Utilities and Transportation Commission that would "gather reporting of detailed pricing, profit margin, and transaction data held by fuel suppliers, refinery operators, and others in the transportation fuels supply chain." (source-The Center Square).

The 2024 legislative session begins in January.