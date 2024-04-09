Drunk Driver Wedges Truck into Richland Irrigation Canal

Drunk Driver Wedges Truck into Richland Irrigation Canal

Richland DUI canal crash (RPD)

 

Richland DUI canal crash (RPD)
loading...

Not only was the driver found to be inebriated, but they allegedly threw their empty booze bottle into the water, hoping it would float away.

  Richland driver plows truck into canal

Richland Police now say the driver of a pickup that was involved in a strange a accident on Monday evening was drunk.

Around 6 PM, RPD was called to the canal near the intersection of Steptoe and Tapteal, where they found this. The driver of the blue truck had somehow lost control and plopped their truck into the water.

The truck was partially submerged and the driver was not able to get out, said Police. After a lengthy effort they driver was finally extricated and clearly showed signs of impairment.

610 KONA logo
Get our free mobile app

Richland Police said the man tossed an empty liquor bottle into the water, probably hoping it would float away and not be found by officers.  It was.  He is now facing various charges related to DUI and the crash, but he did not suffer serious injuries.

LOOK: What are the odds that these 50 totally random events will happen to you?

Stacker took the guesswork out of 50 random events to determine just how likely they are to actually happen. They sourced their information from government statistics, scientific articles, and other primary documents. Keep reading to find out why expectant parents shouldn't count on due dates -- and why you should be more worried about dying on your birthday than living to 100 years old.

Gallery Credit: Isabel Sepulveda

Filed Under: dui
Categories: Crime, Tri-Cities News

More From 610 KONA