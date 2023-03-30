‘Disadvantaged?’ Pot Store Ownership Window Extended by State

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The Washington State Liquor Control and Cannabis board announced this week they are extending the application period for applications for pot store ownership for persons from certain ethnic, social, and economic backgrounds.

No specifics were given for the extension

According to the LCCB:

" Board approved an emergency rule (CR 103E) amending WAC 314-55-570(3)(a), (b), and (c) that extends the Social Equity in Cannabis Program application window from 30 to 58 days. The new deadline for submitting an application is 5 p.m. on April 27, 2023."

According to the agency's website, this move is being done via emergency order. No specific reasons were given as to why the deadline is being extended. There are unconfirmed reports the agency is seeking a greater number of applicants for these pot licenses before making the final allocations.

Last year, the program began to be implemented, the social equity pot store ownership plan. A number of pot store licenses that have either been confiscated or voluntarily surrendered are being reallocated to applicants who meet certain ethnic, social, economic, and other social justice criteria.

Due to where the process is now, are have not yet been able to determine is any applicants are from SE WA state or our region.