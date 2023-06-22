Thunberg--Getty Images Thunberg--Getty Images loading...

Perhaps it's because the original Tweet was sent on June 21st, 2018.

Global climate activist roasted world-wide for removing doomsday Tweet

Greta Thunberg is the Swedish girl who came to worldwide 'fame' for her rants against climate change.

Born in 2003, she first gained headlines at home for persuading her parents to adopt climate-friendly behaviors at home, then spent many days outside the Swedish Parliament holding signs demanding they take climate action.

The climate change movement quickly snapped her up as the poster child for the movement. However, now she is being blasted globally.

On June 21st, 2018, she Tweeted "A top climate scientist is warning that climate change will wipe out all of humanity unless we stop using fossil fuels over the next five years."

This Tweet just added to her reputation. However, this week, it's been discovered that sometime in 2023, it was deleted from her feed. Many took her message as a doomsday statement, that the world would 'end' by 2023 if action was not taken.

Now, thousands of Twitter users who had access to the original message have copied and pasted it with sharp comments making fun of her for her so-called 'prediction.'

The noted social media commenter DC Drainer shared a picture of her Tweet with the comment "Hope you're enjoying your last week on Earth."

DC Draino Tweet (Twitter) DC Draino Tweet (Twitter) loading...

Thunberg is still active in climate causes, but over the last couple of years has all but fallen off the worldwide main publicity stage. Most of the time when you see her on social media, it's part of a meme blasting the climate change movement, or memes about how it's a crime to exploit children.