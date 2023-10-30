Car vs. Pedestrian Kills Person On Highway 395 North of Lind

Fatal incident near Lind (ACSO) Fatal incident near Lind (ACSO) loading...

Traffic southbound on Highway 395 was detoured for a number of hours early Monday morning.

WSP investigating vehicle vs. pedestrian fatality

The Adams County Sheriff's Office reports a lengthy detour was set up Monday morning after a person was struck by a vehicle southbound on Highway 395.

The exact time of the crash was not released, but it occurred before sunrise. The ACSO says the person was struck and dead at the scene, but we don't know if they were on the shoulder or in the lane of travel.

Traffic was detoured from the crash area just north of Lind, drivers were sent west on I-90 at Ritzville, then down to the intersection with SR 21, down to Lind, and then back onto SR 395.

The ACSO says the WSP will take over the investigation, no other information from WSP has been released at this time.