The Morrow County Sheriff's Office reminds boaters, fishermen and other recreators to wear a life vest of flotation device, even if they're just wading out a bit into the Columbia River.

The fisherman's body is still sought near Morrow County

No new updates have been released, but the Morrow County Sheriff's Office considers the fisherman who slipped and went under the water to have drowned.

Irwin Parcero Perez, 35, of Boardman, was fishing Sunday evening on the Morrow County Oregon shoreline of the Columbia River when he waded out a little farther, then slipped and went under.

Two companions with him tried to locate him and pull him to shore, but could not find him. No word if he was wearing a flotation device, but following a thorough search of the river Sunday evening and later on Monday, still no trace of Perez.

The Benton County Sheriff's Department, Morrow County Sheriff's Department, Columbia Basin Dive Rescue, Umatilla County Sheriff, Boardman Fire Department's Drone operator, and others assisted in the search.

Monday, rough windy conditions prevented searchers from launching boats in the water until much later in the day, the search for Perez will continue when weather conditions allow.

The MCSO says despite its inviting properties, the Columbia River has many dangerous fast currents, drop-offs near the shoreline, and other hazards that can quickly put a person in a dangerous position.