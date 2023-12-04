Benton County Deputies Subdue Hammer-Waving Suspect

Disturbed suspect (BCSO) Disturbed suspect (BCSO) loading...

Very early Sunday morning, Benton County Deputies responded to a location on Reata Road about a very disturbed male suspect.

The man attempted to hit patrol cars with a hammer

Deputies were alerted about the man, who made threats about killing his parents and police. As they approached in their patrol cars, the man positioned himself as if he were going to try to hit the vehicles.

Deputies drove around him and positioned themselves to prevent him from leaving the area.

Officers again approached the man, and because they had prepared less-lethal devices and restraints in advance, they were able to take him into custody with minimal force.

The BCSO said the man appeared to be suicidal, judging in part from a number of self-inflicted injuries he had. Deputies booked him into the county jail and strongly suggested a mental evaluation and a drug test for the suspect to address what they believed to be underlying issues.

No one else was injured in the incident.