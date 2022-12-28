Attempted Murder Charges for Othello Suspect(s) Who Shot Man in Neck

Othello area shooting (ACSO) Othello area shooting (ACSO) loading...

Three suspects are in custody, one still at large following Tuesday night shooting near Othello.

One suspect facing attempted murder charges.

Just prior to 8 PM Tuesday evening, December 27th, Adams County Sheriff's Deputies were alerted about a man who had been shot at his residence.

When officers arrived at the home in the 600 block of Kristina Road, just west of the center of town, they found the victim who had been shot in the neck. 19-year-old Freddy Gonzalez-Rodriguez was rushed to the Othello Hospital for treatment, then transferred to another undisclosed hospital for what the ACSO said was "specialized treatment."

His last known condition was said to be stable.

Three juveniles sought, two captured, plus an adult male

21-year-old Raphael Alexander Chavez-Hernandez was located, arrested, and is facing 1st. Degree Attempted Murder charges for his role in the incident, which the ACSO says is gang-related.

Three juveniles were also identified, two of the boys were captured and are facing 1st. and 2nd. Degree Assault charges. The third teen is still at large, the ACSO says when he is caught he will face the same charges as the other two.

The investigation continues.