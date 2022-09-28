Another Blown Stop Sign Leads to Kennewick Rollover Crash

Fortunately, no serious injuries occurred in this dramatic crash.

Vehicle rolls following a collision in Kennewick

There will likely be a failure to yield citation coming after this one. Kennewick Police and fire units responded Tuesday to the intersection of South Rainier and West 19th Ave. and found these two destroyed vehicles. The area of the crash is pictured below.

crash location (google street view)

KPD investigators say one of the vehicles pictured (quite possibly the truck, from the damage sustained by both) ran the stop sign and plowed into the other, sending it rolling into a nearby yard.

One of the drivers had to be extricated from their vehicle and was taken to a nearby hospital for more evaluation, but no word of any serious injuries. KPD says no evidence of any impairment by either driver.

KPD

This is the second such accident in our region this week, Tuesday, a tire service truck ran a stop sign on a busy road near Royal City and was demolished by a semi potato truck. The two workers in the service truck were taken to the hospital in Moses Lake.