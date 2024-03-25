Walla Walla SO Seeking Information Regarding Child Rapist

In a world where people commit unspeakable crimes on a daily basis, crimes against children tend to be the most horrific. When a child's innocence is taken it rocks a community and drastically alters multiple lives.

Justice can help the healing process for the community, but in order for the healing to begin justice needs to happen. The Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office is currently dealing with such a despicable situation and they need help from their community.

The WWCSO recently arrested a man who is suspected of committing unspeakable crimes against at least one child, and possibly more. The Office has made a plea to the community for any information regarding the man in custody .

Who Is He and What Is He Accused of?

48-year-old Mark Hubbard (pictured above) was arrested on charges of Rape of a Child in the Second Degree, Rape of a Child in the Third Degree, Child Molestation in the Second Degree, as well as Child Molestation in the Third Degree. The SO has Hubbard in custody and they say he no longer poses a threat to the community at this time.

What Does The Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office Need?

The investigation into Hubbard's crimes is ongoing and detectives are seeking information from anyone who has contact with Hubbard or anyone whose children may have had "recent or regular" contact with Hubbard.

If have information you are asked to contact Detective Teel at 509-524-5418 and reference case number 2023-00001406.